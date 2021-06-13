X96 I.P.O. | June 13, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Cold War Kids “What You Say”
- Grabbitz “Pigs in the Sky”
- Black Pistol Fire “Look Alive”
- Ships Have Sailed “Take My Money”
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard “Catching Smoke”
- Japanese Breakfast “Be Sweet”
- Chvrches featuring Robert Smith “How Not to Drown”
- Lorde “Solar Power”
- The Goon Sax “In the Stone”
- Rise Against “The Numbers”
- St. Vincent “Down”
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “New Invention”
