X96 I.P.O. | June 13, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Cold War Kids “What You Say”
  • Grabbitz “Pigs in the Sky”
  • Black Pistol Fire “Look Alive”
  • Ships Have Sailed “Take My Money”
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard “Catching Smoke”
  • Japanese Breakfast “Be Sweet”
  • Chvrches featuring Robert Smith “How Not to Drown”
  • Lorde “Solar Power”
  • The Goon Sax “In the Stone”
  • Rise Against “The Numbers”
  • St. Vincent “Down”
  • I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “New Invention”

