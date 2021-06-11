Boner Fight for June 11th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: MARK JUST LOVES STICKIN’ PIGS.

CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg was seen hunting wild boar in Hawaii. This is all after he announces that he will be working from home.

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #2: THE BEAR WAS TOO BIG TO MOVE

James Stimac is receiving 15 months of prison for killing, and beheading a black bear at the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota. The bear was one of 7, which isn’t allowed to be hunted by non-Indians.

via Fox News