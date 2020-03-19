Boner of the Day for March 19th, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THIS TATTOO? OH, I GOT IT AT GUMBY’S PIZZA

State College, PA — Plenty of combos are great on pizza, but this one is most unappetizing: inking tattoos on pizza prep tables. But a state health inspector alleges this is precisely what was going on inside a popular pizza shop in State College. The shop — Gumby’s Pizza shop in downtown – has been shut down as a result. All this, according to WJAC-TV in Johnstown, which reports:

Gumby’s was cited by the state health inspector on Friday for causing an “imminent health hazard” and using one of its food prep tables to give people tattoos. The health inspector said that the person in charge failed to stop the violations and notify the state health department: “The food prep table was used as a bed for tattooing; contamination from blood could have sprayed onto food contact surfaces, or the dough mixer,” the inspector noted. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: YOU ARE SURROUNDED.

A Kentucky novel coronavirus patient checked himself out of the hospital against medical advice. So to prevent him from spreading the virus, officials are surrounding his house to keep him there. The 53-year-old man in Nelson County refused to quarantine himself after testing positive for Covid-19, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. Nelson County officials “forced an isolation” on the man, one of the first 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the state. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: DID THEY NOT SEE THE ETHICS OF THIS?

Three Utah County prosecutors resigned recently in the middle of a misconduct investigation involving allegations they received inappropriate gifts from a defense attorney. Deputy Utah County attorneys Craig Johnson, Chase Hansen and Pona Sitake were accused of receiving lower bowl Utah Jazz tickets worth hundreds of dollars from defense attorney Dennis Pawelek, according to a report obtained recently by The Salt Lake Tribune. There was a separate human resources investigation involving Sitake, who was investigated last fall for a sexual harassment complaint alleging he took photos of women in court and shared them in a group message where men debated whether they were attractive. Utah County Attorney David Leavitt confirmed Thursday that the prosecutors resigned in early February as his office was conducting a HR investigation into their attendance at the Dec. 4 Jazz game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He said he also referred the case to the Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office to review whether any laws were broken. Read More

Boner Candidate #1: SO YOU DON’T THINK THE ELECTION IS RIGGED HUH?

The local Illinois news station WCIA mistakenly aired Election Day results on Monday, showing former Vice President Joe Biden (D) winning, the day before the state’s Tuesday primary election.

A video went viral on Monday, showing WCIA airing Tuesday’s election results during a Monday showing of The Price is Right. The results showed Biden defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by just over 93,000 votes. “While watching The Price is Right our station accidentally runs tomorrow’s election results … its [sic] Monday our election in Illinois is tomorrow,” the woman, Sherry Daughtery, wrote alongside a video: She updated her post with a statement from Mark Maxwell, the station’s Capitol Bureau Chief, who said it was nothing more than a “routine test” rehearsal. Airing the dry run, he said, was an error. He stressed that the numbers were not based on any actual polling returns and added that the station “never intended to give the wrong information or wrong impression” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THEY SHOULD HAVE LEFT THE CUSTOMERS IN THERE.

On Monday night, Queen City Lounge had 40 customers inside drinking and eating from a full buffet. On Tuesday afternoon, several arrests later, police boarded the place up. The Westwood bar had continued to operate as usual despite Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order that all restaurants and bars in the state of Ohio end their dine-in services to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said Tuesday. It was more than a risk to patrons, he added. “Now you’re putting first responders at risk because we get the information that they’re open, there’s 40-plus people inside, who knows who may have already come into contact with COVID-19, and now our first responders are having to interact with those folks,” he said. It wasn’t the first warning Queen City Lounge had received. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I HEARD IT WAS TRUE FROM A CERTIFIED FUTUROLOGIST

Viral misinformation about the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic was rampant in mid-March 2020. One example was a video created by “futurologist” Dän Lee Dimke who claimed that sticking a blow dryer in your face or sitting in a sauna and breathing in hot air would kill the coronavirus. The information given by Dimke in the video is not just false, but potentially dangerous.

If you believe you’re infected with the virus, you should isolate yourself from other people and contact a medical professional. We asked Google, which owns YouTube, what measures are being taken to prevent the spread of misinformation during the ongoing pandemic. We received no response in time for publication, but the link to the video we sent was removed. That said, copies of the video, or videos that repeat the false claim, remain live on the platform as of this writing. Many of the videos contain the logo of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), potentially giving the false impression that the information was sourced from the government agency on the front lines of battling the disease. Read More