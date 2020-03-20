Boner of the Day for March 20th, 2020

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: YOU BETTER GIVE ME THE DAMNED TEST

A Utah man is facing felony charges after he threatened to bring a bomb to Intermountain Medical Center after being denied a COVID-19 test, according to court documents. On March 18, 2020, Brian James Gosh called IMC in Murray, Utah and asked to be tested for COVID-19. An employee of the hospital informed Gosh that the hospital was unable to provide a test for him, Gosh reportedly got upset and threatened to bring a bomb to the hospital and put it inside the cafeteria or a conference room, according to a probable cause statement. The statement also claimed Gosh told the employee they should keep them and their family safe. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: HAVE FAITH IN TRUMP AND DUMP YOUR STOCK

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., sold as much as $1.7 million in stocks just before the market dropped in February amid fears about the coronavirus epidemic. Senate records show that Burr and his wife sold between roughly $600,000 and $1.7 million in more than 30 separate transactions in late January and mid-February. That was just before the market began to fall and as government health officials began to issue stark warnings about the effects of the virus. An audio recording obtained by NPR also caught Burr warning a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus. He reportedly likened the spread of COVID-19 to the 1918 pandemic. “There’s one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history,” he said, according to NPR. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: THIS TATTOO? OH, I GOT IT AT GUMBY’S PIZZA.

Gumby’s Pizza shop, located in downtown State College, was cited by a state health inspector on Friday for causing an “imminent health hazard” and using one of its food prep tables to give people tattoos, according to a report. The health inspector said that the person in charge failed to stop the violations and notify the state health department. “The food prep table was used as a bed for tattooing, contamination from blood could have sprayed onto food contact surfaces, or the dough mixer,” the inspector noted. Read More

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: DID THEY NOT SEE THE ETHICS OF THIS?

Three Utah County prosecutors resigned recently in the middle of a misconduct investigation involving allegations they received inappropriate gifts from a defense attorney. Deputy Utah County attorneys Craig Johnson, Chase Hansen and Pona Sitake were accused of going to a Utah Jazz game with defense attorney Dennis Pawelek with tickets that the defense attorney paid for, according to a report obtained recently by The Salt Lake Tribune. The tickets were in the lower bowl, and were estimated to be worth hundreds of dollars. There was a separate human resources investigation involving Sitake, who was investigated last fall for a sexual harassment complaint alleging he took photos of women in court and shared them in a group message where men debated whether they were attractive. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: AND SHE’S RUNNING FOR BEN MCADAMS’ SEAT

State Rep. Kim Coleman is facing charges of racism for a Thursday blog post that blames China’s ruling party for the coronavirus pandemic, an echo of widely criticized rhetoric employed by President Donald Trump. “Let’s be clear: the coronavirus plague facing us comes exclusively as a courtesy of the Chinese Communist Party,” Coleman, who’s also running for the 4th Congressional District seat, wrote on her campaign page. “No Communist China, no crisis.” The West Jordan Republican wrote that Chinese officials “lied and dissembled” about the virus, costing the rest of the world weeks of precious preparation time. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: I HEARD IT WAS TRUE FROM A CERTIFIED FUTUROLOGIST

Viral misinformation about the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic was rampant in mid-March 2020. One example was a video created by “futurologist” Dän Lee Dimke who claimed that sticking a blow dryer in your face or sitting in a sauna and breathing in hot air would kill the coronavirus. The information given by Dimke in the video is not just false, but potentially dangerous. If you believe you’re infected with the virus, you should isolate yourself from other people and contact a medical professional. We asked Google, which owns YouTube, what measures are being taken to prevent the spread of misinformation during the ongoing pandemic. We received no response in time for publication, but the link to the video we sent was removed. Read More