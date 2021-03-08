Boner of the Day for March 8th, 2021

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM? I WAS IN HAPPY GILMORE.

After being caught by police for drunk driving, Christopher McDonald attempted to use his appearance in ‘Happy Gilmore’ to avoid any repercussions.

via Lad Bible

Boner Candidate #2: BURN THE MASK. BURN THE MASK

Boise Idaho, was the home of a recent anti-mask rally which included children feeding protective face masks to a fire. Some of the masks even had ‘Biden Sucks’ written on them.

via The Sun

Boner Candidate #3: I’M A 12, MAN.

After crashing his van, deputies asked the driver how he would rate his intoxication on a scale of 1-10. The man replied with ’12.’

via Komo News

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM?

Kevin Connolly from “Entourage” threw a tantrum in reaction to his car being towed.

via Page Six

Boner Candidate #2: WHOO… GOOD KILL

A group of hunters and trappers in Wisconsin killed nearly doubled the statewide limit of 119 wolves with a total of 216 killed in less then 60 hours.

via The Guardian

Boner Candidate #3: I DON’T HAVE TIME FOR YOUR BS.

An officer responded to a shoplifting call from a Rite-Aid. The officer approached the accused women, talking over her and asking her what she stole before pepper spraying her in front of her 3 year-old child.

via Law and Crime