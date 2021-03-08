Boner of the Day for March 8th, 2021

Round One
Boner Candidate #1: DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM? I WAS IN HAPPY GILMORE.
After being caught by police for drunk driving, Christopher McDonald attempted to use his appearance in ‘Happy Gilmore’ to avoid any repercussions.
Boner Candidate #2: BURN THE MASK. BURN THE MASK
Boise Idaho, was the home of a recent anti-mask rally which included children feeding protective face masks to a fire. Some of the masks even had ‘Biden Sucks’ written on them.
Boner Candidate #3: I’M A 12, MAN.
After crashing his van, deputies asked the driver how he would rate his intoxication on a scale of 1-10. The man replied with ’12.’
Round Two
Boner Candidate #1: DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM?
Kevin Connolly from “Entourage” threw a tantrum in reaction to his car being towed.
Boner Candidate #2: WHOO… GOOD KILL
A group of hunters and trappers in Wisconsin killed nearly doubled the statewide limit of 119 wolves with a total of 216 killed in less then 60 hours.
Boner Candidate #3: I DON’T HAVE TIME FOR YOUR BS.
An officer responded to a shoplifting call from a Rite-Aid. The officer approached the accused women, talking over her and asking her what she stole before pepper spraying her in front of her 3 year-old child.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.