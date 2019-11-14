Boner of the Day for November 14th, 2019

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THROW THAT LUNCH AWAY!

A school in Minnesota is apologizing after students who owed lunch balances had their hot meals thrown away. About 40 students at Richfield High School had their lunches taken away Monday and replaced with cold lunches before school leadership intervened, Richfield Public Schools told CNN on Wednesday. The students had a lunch balance of $15 or more. “We deeply regret our actions today and the embarrassment that it caused several of our students. We have met with some of the students involved and apologized to them,” the district said in a Facebook post on Monday. Cafeteria workers gave students a cold lunch in place of a hot lunch, which is the existing practice at the school, the statement said. Superintendent Steven Unowsky told TV station KARE that if a student already has a lunch on their tray, they should be allowed to eat it. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I WAS FAMILIAR WITH THE JOINT

A South Daytona man already on probation violated his probation by burglarizing the probation office, police said. Latravia McGill, 37, was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Monday morning and accused of breaking into the probation office at 665 Beville Road. He was being held without bail at the Volusia County Branch Jail. McGill was already on probation until April 23, 2021, for burglary of an unoccupied structure or conveyance. McGill was charged with burglary of a structure, causing more than $1,000 in damage, possession of burglary tools, petty theft and resisting an officer without violence. McGill caused “major damage” to the door to the probation office in the break-in, the report said. Officers responded to an alarm at the probation office about 1 a.m., the report said. They saw the door open and heard some noise. Then they saw McGill riding away on a bicycle ignoring officers who yelled at him to stop, the report said. As he rode away he dropped a security alarm speaker sensor in the median, the report said. The chain on the bicycle broke and police arrested McGill at Taser point, the report said. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: HERE COME THE JUDGE

The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended three judges without pay after their involvement in a May shooting in downtown Indianapolis. Judges Andrew Adams, Bradley Jacobs and Sabrina Bell were involved in the shooting at a White Castle on May 1. The three judges were in town for a conference when they got into an altercations with a group of people in an SUV. A fight broke out, leading to a shooting that injured Adams and Jacobs. Adams pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury and had his sentence suspended. Jacobs was not criminally charged. The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications filed disciplinary charges against all three judges in October for violating the code of conduct. The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Adams for 60 days without pay. Jacobs and Bell are suspended for 30 days without pay. Read More

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: A YOGA INSTRUCTOR? I DOUBT THAT.

A NYPD officer has been caught on bodycam footage ogling at a woman as she was arrested for drink-driving, court papers claim. Officer John Mascetti allegedly leered at Yael Glantz, 26, as she was caught drink-driving on August 8, checking out her ‘rear end’, describing her as a ‘total stripper’ and even motioning to his colleague, according to court documents. The 26-year-old has been charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. But Glantz’s defense lawyer Mark Bederow claims the video also proves that the officer was lying about her failing a breath test. The NYPD is aware of the allegations and is now investigating. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WHAT ELSE WAS HE TO DO? HE HAD NO CHOICE.

Authorities say a 21-year-old Florida man was so angry about losing several thousand dollars in a card game that he set the other man’s car on fire with him inside. A Pasco County Sheriff’s arrest report says the victim was burned beyond recognition after playing cards with Michael Psilakis in October. Investigators haven’t released the victim’s name, citing Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment designed to protect crime victims. The Tampa Bay Times reports the investigation began when the victim was reported missing. A witness told investigators he’d played cards with the pair and Psilakis lost $3,500. The witness said Psilakis asked him whether he should kill the victim. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: THAT’S IT! GREAT SOLUTION.

A Texas man allegedly flew into a fit of rage after his mom denied him the opportunity for some hanky panky in her house, tossing her dog across the room so hard the pet’s heart burst. James Garcia, 39, has shacked up under his parents’ San Antonio roof on and off for the past four years, according to The San Antonio-Express News. On Oct. 24, he apparently had plans to bring a date home to have sex in his bedroom, but his mother quashed his carnal aspirations by denying him permission, according to the arrest affidavit quoted by the publication. With his sex plans kaput, Garcia allegedly took out his frustrations on his mother’s pooch, Roxy, yanking her from the sofa where she had been snoozing, and hurling her nearly 20 feet across the home. The dog struck the hard kitchen floor and was taken to veterinarian with serious injuries. The vet couldn’t save her life, confirming to San Antonio television station KSAT 12 that Roxy had hit the floor with such force it caused her “heart to burst, eventually bleeding to death. Read More