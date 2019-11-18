Boner of the Day for November 18th, 2019

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THEM VETERANS DON’T NEED TO EAT

A trailer with nearly 100,000 meals for homeless veterans was stolen on the holiday weekend meant to celebrate former U.S. servicemen and women. The 5-by-8-foot trailer was stolen in front of the headquarters for Friends in Service of Heroes in Lenexa, Kansas, sometime between Saturday night and Monday morning, KMBC, the ABC affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri, reported. About 97,000 meals worth $30,000 was inside. The food was to be delivered to the Kansas City VA Medical Center later this month, according to the station. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT MAKES ME FEEL LIKE SPIDER-MAN

A Massachusetts father is being held in jail after his 5-year-old brought a bag of cocaine to his kindergarten class and said it made him feel like Spider-Man. The child brought a small bag of cocaine to Lawrence Elementary School in Holyoke, Massachusetts, 90 minutes west of Boston, on Thursday, Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police told NBC news. When the boy showed the cocaine to the teacher he said he puts the powder in his mouth and it makes him “feel like Spider-Man,” Albert said. The baggie was stamped with images of Spider-Man. The teacher notified the school’s principal who immediately called the police. Police called an ambulance and brought the boy to the hospital as a precaution, even though the drugs were sealed. Authorities said they don’t believe the boy ingested the cocaine. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: WIPE OFF THAT MAKE-UP OR YOU WON’T BE ABLE TO DRIVE

A transgender woman said she was publicly humiliated when an employee at the Utah Driver License Division forced her to remove her makeup before taking the photo for her license. According to FOX 13, Jaydee Dolinar went to the Fairpark Driver License Office on Wednesday to replace her license. She was allowed to have her picture taken and then filled out the paperwork. An employee helping her then left and a supervisor told Dolinar she would have to remove her makeup because the gender on her license didn’t match how she was presenting, making it difficult for facial recognition software to pick up her face. “Just being a member of the trans community, I’m used to discrimination on a daily basis unfortunately,” Dolinar told FOX 13’s Lauren Steinbrecher. The supervisor said state policy was the reason, but could not cite the specific policy, instead shrugging her shoulders at Dolinar. Dolinar was given hand sanitizer and paper towels to scrub off her makeup, which she had to do in the middle of the office. Dolinar said the hand sanitizer didn’t really work, smearing her makeup and stinging her eyes. Read More

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: NO SANDWICHES ALLOWED

The man busted for eating a sandwich at the Pleasant Hill BART station last week has taken a first step in moving toward suing the transit agency. In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Bay Area civil rights attorney John Burris announced he had filed a claim against BART on behalf of Steven Foster — the man who was taken into custody for eating a breakfast sandwich on a platform at the Pleasant Hill station on the morning of Nov 4th. “This case smacks of racial profiling and selective law enforcement,” Burris said during the news conference. Foster says he bought the Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich from the All Aboard Cafe, which leases spaces from BART at Pleasant Hill station. “I am aware that I can’t eat on the train. Like, I’ve been taking BART for a while, I’ve seen the signs on the train, but I’ve never been aware that I couldn’t eat on the platform,” Foster said. Foster says he thought the officer was joking with him until he got grabbed by his Snoopy backpack. That’s when his girlfriend began recording the incident. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: OH, THAT’S RIGHT!

A Seattle police captain is accused of sexual exploitation after he was arrested in an undercover operation by his own department. “Seattle Police arrested a 53-year-old SPD employee last night in an undercover Vice operation in North Seattle,” said a Seattle Police Department spokesperson. “The employee was booked into King County Jail with a request for misdemeanor charges, and the information was forwarded to the Office of Police Accountability.” Randal Woolery, 53, was booked into the King County Jail shortly after midnight Thursday and was released less than half an hour later, according to the jail roster. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: I JUST LOVE FRAT BOYS

Syracuse University suspended all social activities at fraternities for the rest of the semester on Sunday, after a string of racist and anti-Semitic incidents that have roiled campus, prompting student protests, boycotts and sit-ins. At least 10 racist incidents have been reported this month at Syracuse University or close to its campus, including a swastika drawn in a dorm hall and other vandalism featuring racial slurs targeting black and Asian people. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has directed state agencies to investigate the hate speech. The announcement on Sunday morning came after a group of students, including members of a fraternity, accosted a female African-American student on Saturday night, using a racial slur. The university has identified the students involved in the altercation, which was caught on video, and suspended the fraternity, Alpha Chi Rho. The university said it would continue to investigate the incident and would discipline the students to the “full extent of the law.” “While only one fraternity may have been involved in this particular incident, given recent history, all fraternities must come together with the university community to reflect upon how to prevent recurrence of such seriously troubling behavior,” Kent Syverud, the university’s chancellor, said in a statement on Sunday. Read More