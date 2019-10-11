Boner of the Day for October 11th, 2019

Round One
Boner Candidate #1: I JUST LIKE THE WAY BOWLERS PEE.
Temperance, MI — A 36-year-old man has been accused of secretly filming 94 men urinating in bathrooms at a bowling alley after police uncovered 150 video clips on his cell phone. Ryan Dustin Gaynier, from Temperance in Michigan, was initially charged with 25 counts of voyeurism and 25 counts of computer crimes in June, Detroit Free Press reported. The prosecution later agreed to drop 45 counts in a plea deal, meaning he would instead be sentenced on five and serve between two and seven years in prison. But appearing at his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Gaynier dropped his guilty plea as the defense argued his sentencing deal had not been calculated correctly, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Police were called to the Woodhaven Bowl-a-Rama on December 14 when Justin Berry reported seeing a phone appear out of a nearby stall when he was using the bathroom. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: WAIT A MINUTE….THIS IS CHICKEN.
‘Tucker Takes On …’: Vegan activist tries to convince Tucker he shouldn’t be eating meat at all. #Tucker Talk about a stomach ache – and heartache. One vegan woman who recently suffered through a mean-spirited prank at the hands of her friends turned to the Reddit community, asking users if she was in the wrong for contacting police after her pals tricked her into eating chicken nuggets in a stunt illicitly filmed and shared to social media. On Tuesday, Redditor Veganthrowaway192847 shared her woeful tale that has since gone viral with over 31,600 upvotes to date. The author explained that she is 24 years old and has been vegan for the last decade, a dietary choice that she claims everyone in her life is well aware of. “Four nights ago, I was at a party and I will admit, I got white girl wasted. My friends thought it would be funny to feed me chicken nuggets as a prank,” she began. Read More
Boner Candidate #3: I’M NOT FEELING SO GOOD.
A flight from Chicago to Baltimore got off to a rough start Wednesday morning for one passenger after another traveler threw up in her hair. An unrelated passenger aboard the plane shared the video with ABC7 Eyewitness News. She said the man who vomited was drunk and was escorted off the plane. But then everyone had to deplane so that that crews could deep clean the aircraft before they were able to take off. The passenger who shared the video said the woman was forced to clean the vomit out of her hair in a sink. Eventually the flight was able take off, but not until another delay caused by two more drunk passengers locking themselves in the bathroom. Read More
Round Two
Boner Candidate #1: IF YOU ARE CONDUCTING AN ARMED ROBBERY, YOU SHOULD STAY ARMED.
A man who police say had his gun taken away from him during a robbery at a Kentucky hotel has been arrested. Cory Phillips, 26, of Paducah, was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the Paducah Police Department. Police said Phillips was the man who robbed the Country Inn and Suites on Monday night. Surveillance video from the hotel shows a man wearing a shirt around his face and a University of Alabama sock hat enter the hotel with a gun and go behind the front desk. The clerk shows the suspect to the other side of the desk before throwing money onto the counter. While the suspect is gathering the money, he can be seen putting his gun down on the counter. The clerk then grabs the gun and points it at the suspect, who runs off. The suspect then came back into the hotel to try and retrieve his gun. The clerk pointed the gun at him again, and he ran away again. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: OKAY, I’LL HAVE A CHEESEBURGER.
A robber who demanded cash from a McDonald’s was told he had to buy something before the till would open, so he ordered a 99p cheeseburger and paid for it. Daniel Parra-Braun, 37, handed a fiver to the frightened server, then made off with £136 in takings. He had burst into the fast-food restaurant and placed a note on the counter which read: “I am armed. Give till cash now.” He told staff: “You’re going to have to, I’m armed.” It was one of four times Parra-Braun struck in 12 hours. He has now been jailed for five years after admitting two robberies and two attempted robberies. Parra-Braun was caught shortly after the raids in June last year in his home city of Coventry. Read More
Boner Candidate #3: I WAS WEARING A THONG.
An unnamed man was spotted jogging in a thong. These days it’s often the case that you have to expect the unexpected. But would you ever expect to see a man out for a run on a hiking trail, wearing nothing but a pink thong and a pair of work boots? Well, one group of hikers certainly weren’t prepared to witness the strange sight and claim that the bizarre moment left them feeling rather “uncomfortable”. According to reports the group of women were going up and down the Wild Horse Mountain trail in Queensland, Australia when they came across the unknown man.
