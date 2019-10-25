Boner of the Day for October 25th, 2019

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: AND SHE GAVE BIRTH TO DIRTY LAUNDRY

A cheeky Australian traveller has revealed she faked a pregnancy to avoid paying extra baggage fees – but she was caught out moments before boarding. Escape travel writer Rebecca Andrews pulled out all stops to get around the excess charges after her carry-on luggage for Jetstar exceeded the maximum weight of seven kilos. Passengers travelling on domestic flights usually have their carry-on baggage weighed at the boarding gate before departure – as major airlines crackdown on overweight hand luggage. So Rebecca, who was flying to Melbourne from Sydney, decided to hide her laptop and charger on her body by disguising them under her clothes after going through security at Sydney Airport. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THAT MAN IS NOTHING WITHOUT ME

Kellyanne Conway didn’t mince words about the dynamic in her marriage to lawyer George Conway during a heated conversation Wednesday with a reporter who asked about her notoriously vocal anti-Trump husband, saying, “he gets his power through me.” “Let me tell you something, from a powerful woman,” the White House counselor fumed during a call with Washington Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek. “Don’t pull the crap where you’re trying to undercut another woman based on who she’s married to. “He gets his power through me, if you haven’t noticed. Not the other way around.” Conway was incensed that Yilek wrote about her husband’s well-known anti-Trump stance in an article about a report claiming President Trump was considering Conway as his next chief of staff. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: A FOUL BALL FOR THE UMP

Major League Baseball officials say they are investigating a tweet allegedly written by umpire Rob Drake in which he declared he was buying an AR-15 in case President Trump is impeached. The tweet, published late Tuesday and seen by ESPN before it was swiftly deleted, hypothesized that the United States would descend into mass violence if the Democrats succeed in having the Commander-in-chief removed from office. ‘I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL (sic) WAR!!! #MAGA2020’ the tweet read in full, according to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan. The tweet followed one written earlier in the night, which reportedly read: ‘You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital (sic) Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?’ Read More

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I NEED MORE SLOTH BEAR TO MAKE ME MANLY

An Indian man was arrested Saturday after police allege that he cut off and ate sloth bear genitalia in an effort to boost his sex drive. The man, only identified as “Yarlen,” was taken into custody in the western state of Gujarat after being on the run for years, authorities said. “We created a special cell to track him down and arrest him,” Ritesh Sirothia, of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, told the BBC. “It was our longest chase, it went on for six years.” Investigators first thought something was amiss when they were notified of sloth bear carcasses — without their genitals — in Kanha National Park. Officials say Yarlen is part of the nomadic Pardhi-Behelia tribe, which typically lives in forests and hunts to survive, and reportedly believes animal penises serve as an aphrodisiac. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: SPORTS ONCE AGAIN BRINGING OUT THE BEST IN HUMAN BEINGS

The University of Utah is apologizing after an Arizona State football player received a scathing, vulgar direct message from a Ute fan on Twitter. The message came after the player was ejected from Saturday’s game against Utah. Evonnda Fields, who says she is player Evan Fields’ mother, tweeted out the direct message her son received: “You piece of s**t! Go f**k yourself and die for targeting Zach Moss. You were pissed for getting ejected but you should be pissed for being such a worthless pile of s**t.” Evan Fields replied with “Okay… I’ll be sure to let everyone know how u feel about me.” Fields was ejected from Saturday’s game after a targeting call on Utah star running back Zach Moss in the second quarter. After Thursday’s tweet by Evonnda Fields, the fan’s message to Fields began to circulate online– including on the fan site Ute Hub. Fellow Ute fans were clearly not happy with the move. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: WE’RE A THROUPLE AND THAT SPELLS TROUBLE

Shocking photographs of Democrat Katie Hill posing naked with a tattoo of what appears to be a Nazi-era Iron Cross on her bikini line while smoking a bong and making out with her young female aide have been obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com. The congresswoman, 32, was also pictured naked brushing the young woman’s hair, who DailyMail.com can identity as Morgan Desjardins, 24, from Santa Clarita, California. Desjardins began a relationship with Hill and Heslep shortly after she started working for Hill in 2017, before the three-way affair broke down this summer when Hill told both her husband and her lover that she wanted to focus on her work. Hill’s wild lifestyle has been laid bare in a cache of texts and intimate photographs obtained by DailyMail.com, as sources revealed Hill and Heslep also posted her naked photos online under a thread called ‘WouldYouF**kMyWife’. Read More