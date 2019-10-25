Boner Fight for October 25th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: A FOUL BALL FOR THE UMP

Major League Baseball officials say they are investigating a tweet allegedly written by umpire Rob Drake in which he declared he was buying an AR-15 in case President Trump is impeached. The tweet, published late Tuesday and seen by ESPN before it was swiftly deleted, hypothesized that the United States would descend into mass violence if the Democrats succeed in having the Commander-in-chief removed from office. ‘I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL (sic) WAR!!! #MAGA2020’ the tweet read in full, according to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan. The tweet followed one written earlier in the night, which reportedly read: ‘You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital (sic) Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?’ Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WE’RE A THROUPLE AND THAT SPELLS TROUBLE

Shocking photographs of Democrat Katie Hill posing naked with a tattoo of what appears to be a Nazi-era Iron Cross on her bikini line while smoking a bong and making out with her young female aide have been obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com. The congresswoman, 32, was also pictured naked brushing the young woman’s hair, who DailyMail.com can identity as Morgan Desjardins, 24, from Santa Clarita, California. Desjardins began a relationship with Hill and Heslep shortly after she started working for Hill in 2017, before the three-way affair broke down this summer when Hill told both her husband and her lover that she wanted to focus on her work. Hill’s wild lifestyle has been laid bare in a cache of texts and intimate photographs obtained by DailyMail.com, as sources revealed Hill and Heslep also posted her naked photos online under a thread called ‘WouldYouF**kMyWife’. Read More