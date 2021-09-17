Boner of the Day for September 17, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WELL, HE KNEW WHERE IT WAS AND HOW TO GET THERE.

32 year-old Ronald Hill Jr. of Fairfax County, VA has been arrested for robbing the same 7-11 four different times.

via Inside Nova

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I THOUGHT THE COPS LIKE DONUTS.

A man in Durham was arrested for doing donuts in the parking lot of a police station at 1:45am on Wednesday.

via DurhamRegion.com

BONER CANDIDATE #3: FINGER FOOD.

A woman in Bolivia found part of a decomposing finger in her fast food burger after a factory employee lost their finger while prepping the meat.

via NY Post

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: YOU DON’T NEED A BIGGER BOAT, YOU NEED A BIGGER CAR.

Police in Eugene gave a driver who was towing a boat through the trunk of a sedan a warning for safety issues.

via KCBY

BONER CANDIDATE #2: TOAD SMOKING TOURISTS IN TULUM.

“Speed-toading” is a new phenomenon where tourists in Mexico are smoking hallucinogenic toad venom.

via VICE

BONER CANDIDATE #3: HE EVEN SWIPED MY SON’S UNDERWEAR.

A man in Ohio was charged with burglary after a homeowner found him sleeping in their guest room, using their pool and wearing their son’s underwear.

via NY Post