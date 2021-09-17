Boner of the Day for September 17, 2021

ROUND ONE
BONER CANDIDATE #1: WELL, HE KNEW WHERE IT WAS AND HOW TO GET THERE.
32 year-old Ronald Hill Jr. of Fairfax County, VA has been arrested for robbing the same 7-11 four different times.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: I THOUGHT THE COPS LIKE DONUTS.
A man in Durham was arrested for doing donuts in the parking lot of a police station at 1:45am on Wednesday.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: FINGER FOOD.
A woman in Bolivia found part of a decomposing finger in her fast food burger after a factory employee lost their finger while prepping the meat.
ROUND TWO
BONER CANDIDATE #1: YOU DON’T NEED A BIGGER BOAT, YOU NEED A BIGGER CAR.
Police in Eugene gave a driver who was towing a boat through the trunk of a sedan a warning for safety issues.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: TOAD SMOKING TOURISTS IN TULUM.
“Speed-toading” is a new phenomenon where tourists in Mexico are smoking hallucinogenic toad venom.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: HE EVEN SWIPED MY SON’S UNDERWEAR.
A man in Ohio was charged with burglary after a homeowner found him sleeping in their guest room, using their pool and wearing their son’s underwear.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.