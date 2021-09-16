Boner Fight for September 16th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WHO’S PANTS ARE DOWN?

Utah’s own Rep. Paul Ray claimed that ICU capacity problems aren’t caused by unvaccinated Utahns, but instead that companies like Intermountain Health care simply drove their nurses away with bad business decisions.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: HE CALLS IT THE ‘CLOT SHOT’ AND ‘NEEDLE RAPE.’ HE’S PERFECT FOR THE BOARD OF HEALTH.

Dr. Ryan Cole, who’s described a ‘rouge doctor’ called vaccines as ‘clot shots’ and ‘needle rape.’

via Business Insider