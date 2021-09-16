Geek News on the Radio for September 16th, 2021

Inventor of the Game of Life board game, and the Starfleet phaser rifle has died at 99
Reuben Klamer made hundreds of toys for kids, and helped with props for movies and T.V. shows.
Get Ready for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage
The movie is planned for October 2nd.
She-Ra and the Princess of Power is getting a live action series
The series is going to be exclusive to Amazon Prime, but almost nothing is known about it right now.
Netflix is making a ‘Tomb Raider’ anime
The series will feature Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara Croft.
