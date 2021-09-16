Seam Means Movie Reviews for September 16th, 2021

Artsies:

My Name Is Pauli Murray – documentary about civil rights pioneer – some theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Pauli Murray fought for civil rights before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat. Her work changed litigation and even influenced Ruth Bader Ginsburg. via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Julie Cohen, Betsy West

Starring: Patricia Bell-Scott, Pauli Murray, (archive footage) Dolores Chandler

Fartsies:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Tammy Faye Bakker biopic – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is about the rise and fall of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Michael Showalter

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Vincent D’Onofrio

Cry Macho – Clint Eastwood in Mexico – theaters, HBO Max – 3 stars.

A horse breeder, and one-time radio star takes a job from his ex-boss to bring his son home from Mexico. via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Clint Eastwood

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – gay-friendly musical – Prime video – 3 1/2 stars

A teenager pursues his dream of becoming a famous drag queen. via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Jonathan Butterell

Starring: Max Harwood, Lauren Patel, Sarah Lancashire