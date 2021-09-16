Seam Means Movie Reviews for September 16th, 2021

Artsies:
My Name Is Pauli Murray – documentary about civil rights pioneer – some theaters – 3 1/2 stars
Pauli Murray fought for civil rights before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat. Her work changed litigation and even influenced Ruth Bader Ginsburg. via Rotten Tomatoes
Director: Julie Cohen, Betsy West
Starring: Patricia Bell-Scott, Pauli Murray, (archive footage) Dolores Chandler
Fartsies:
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Tammy Faye Bakker biopic – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
The Eyes of Tammy Faye is about the rise and fall of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. via Rotten Tomatoes
Director: Michael Showalter
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Vincent D’Onofrio
Cry Macho – Clint Eastwood in Mexico – theaters, HBO Max – 3 stars.
A horse breeder, and one-time radio star takes a job from his ex-boss to bring his son home from Mexico. via Rotten Tomatoes
Director: Clint Eastwood
Starring: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – gay-friendly musical – Prime video – 3 1/2 stars
A teenager pursues his dream of becoming a famous drag queen. via Rotten Tomatoes
Director: Jonathan Butterell
Starring: Max Harwood, Lauren Patel, Sarah Lancashire
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.