Boner of the Day fro June 25th, 2019

Round 1

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS WORTH IT.

A female fan runs onto the field at Dodger Stadium to hug Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger #35, on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

“It was worth it.” Those were the final words of a young female Dodger fan as she was being carried off the field by security at Dodger Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The young fan is reportedly a 14-year-old girl who jumped from the stands and onto to the field in the top of the eighth inning just to give Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder Cody Bellinger a hug. “At first I heard the crowd cheering, and I looked to my left and saw this chick recording with her phone. Running,” said Bellinger of the moment in question. “She came up to me and said ‘I want a hug.’ She gave me a hug, and then as she gave me a hug a security guard tackled her.”

Boner Candidate #2: HE DRIVES ME CRAZY.

A mother left her 9-year-old child alone at McDonald’s to gamble at a casino, because “he drives me crazy.” Police say Stacy Rupp, 34, of Phoenix, Ariz. dropped off her 9-year-old son at McDonald’s in Peoria on Wednesday evening at 8:30 p.m., then hit Desert Diamond Casino, located one mile away. An employee observed the unsupervised “dirty and disheveled” boy and called the police. Staff showered the boy with a coloring book, ice cream and cookies, read a police report. Officer Brandon Sheffert of the Peoria Police Department tells Yahoo Lifestyle that the boy was not upset. He said his mother dropped him off in order to gamble but noted, “She always comes back.” Rupp had left her son unattended for two hours. Rupp arrived minutes after law enforcement — and with excuses. According to the police report, Rupp first told officers she was grocery shopping at Fry’s Marketplace, located in the same shopping area as McDonald’s.

Boner Candidate #3: MY FEATHERS WEREN’T BOTHERING ANYBODY.

Most of what Tasheena Savala wore to honor her Navajo heritage was covered by the billowy folds of her graduation gown. Under it, she had on a traditional velvet dress that her grandmother had sewn for her and a turquoise and silver belt of her mom’s. On her neck, she layered tribal necklaces. On her feet, she slid on moccasins.

Each carried meaning, but Savala wanted to wear at least one thing from her culture that people would be able to see when she walked across the stage to get her diploma from Lehi High School. So on top of her cap, alongside her tassel, she attached three brown eagle feathers. When she lined up behind the curtains with the other students on graduation day, she felt good in her regalia. Then, she remembers a teacher barking: “What are those?” And he pointed to her head. “These feathers are sacred,” Savala explained, pulling off her cap to show him the small addition. “They represent honesty, truth, strength and courage.”

Round 2

Boner Candidate #1: GOOD MORNING TO EVERYONE EXCEPT THIS COUPLE

Boner Candidate #2: I AM MAKING POOL FILTERS

A Hialeah man was arrested early Friday after police seized 3 pounds of methamphetamine worth $25,000, which he said was for “filtering pools,” according to the Edgewater Police Department. Guillermo Arteaga, 53, was being held on $25,000 bail at the Volusia County Branch Jail. Arteaga was arrested after police stopped him for doing 80 mph in a 45-mph zone and discovered an arrest warrant out of Palm Beach County, according to reports. When police conducted a vehicle inventory before Arteaga’s car was towed, they found a black bag in the trunk that contained smaller vacuum-sealed bags with large quantities of an “ice-like substance” that tested positive for meth, reports stated. According to police, Arteaga said that the meth wasn’t for human consumption but for “filtering pools,” according to the reports. Arteaga was charged with trafficking methamphetamine 200 grams or more and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with grand theft over $20,000, burglary of a conveyance and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Boner Candidate #3: SPORTS RADIO SHOULD BE MADE ILLEGAL

A lowlife Kansas City radio host invoked the 2012 death of Andy Reid’s son Garrett as part of an overarching criticism of Reid’s approach to personal accountability, in yet another sign that sports radio should be made illegal immediately. Kevin Kietzman is the host of Between The Lines, an afternoon radio show on Sportsradio 810 WHB in Kansas City. The segment in question, Monday afternoon, was on the possible return of Tyreek Hill to the Chiefs. Yahoo Sports reported Monday that Hill could potentially return to the Chiefs by the start of training camp. It is Kietzman’s feeling that the Chiefs are ill-equipped to handle Hill’s return to the NFL, and cited among his evidence that Reid “wasn’t real great” at discipline: The reference here is to Reid’s eldest son Garrett, who died of a heroin overdose in 2012, at Philadelphia Eagles training camp. Kietzman stops short of blaming Reid for Garrett’s death, but implies that the same difficulties with accountability that he’s observed in Reid’s coaching also “did not work out particularly well in his family life.” Needless to say, Garrett’s drug abuse and death are completely irrelevant to any sane conversation about Reid’s coaching ability, and any connection drawn between the two is wildly irresponsible, to put it mildly. The responsibilities Reid carries as the coach of a player accused of child abuse are completely unrelated to his responsibilities as a parent, in particular as a parent to a 29-year-old son dealing with substance abuse problems, a fraught and complex and excruciatingly painful situation for anyone, no matter their disposition or profession.

