Chris Cornell Hits The Top With GNR Cover

Chris Cornell is still smashing records three years after his death.
His cover of Guns N’ Roses “Patience” has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart.
The late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman recorded “Patience” before his death in May 2017.
As the lead singer of Soundgarden, Cornell ruled Mainstream Rock Songs 6 times between 1994 and 2013.
With Audioslave, it happened twice.
