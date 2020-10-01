Chris Cornell Hits The Top With GNR Cover

Chris Cornell is still smashing records three years after his death.

His cover of Guns N’ Roses “Patience” has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart.

The late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman recorded “Patience” before his death in May 2017.

More than three years after his death, #ChrisCornell posthumously reaches No. 1 on the #MainstreamRockSongsAirplay chart. https://t.co/KVYFPBoy0x — billboard (@billboard) October 1, 2020

As the lead singer of Soundgarden, Cornell ruled Mainstream Rock Songs 6 times between 1994 and 2013.

With Audioslave, it happened twice.

Were you ever lucky enough to see Cornell live in concert?