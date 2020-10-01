Pearl Jam Ready To ‘Get It Back’ on Friday

Just one more day until we hear a new Pearl Jam track.

The band is set to release “Get It Back” tomorrow (Friday).

The song is part of the second volume of Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy” — a compilation album of many artists’ previously unreleased music.

The new track will be available from tomorrow @PearlJam https://t.co/YvN9GkQf0z — Tone Deaf (@tonedeaf) October 1, 2020

It includes 77 tracks.

Along with the first volume, proceeds from the album will go towards Voting Rights Lab (an organization to help secure and protect voting rights for all Americans).

What’s the first Pearl Jam song you fell in love with?