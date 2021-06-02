Courtney Love Slams Door On Hole Reunion

Courtney Love just slammed the door on anyone hoping for a Hole reunion.
Asked about reuniting her old band in a Vogue interview, Love said “absolutely not”, adding “and you guys have gotta get over it”.
Love is currently living in London and releasing cover songs with her Bruises of Roses YouTube series.
Who are some bands you’re still holding out hope will reunite one day?
