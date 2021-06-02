LOLLAPALOOZA 2021 Lineup By Day Revealed

One of the biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza, has revealed its day-by-day lineup.

The festival will be held in Chicago, July 29-August 1st and will feature more than 165 bands.

Thursday, July 29 – Miley Cyrus, Playboi Carti, Steve Aoki, JIMMY EAT WORLD, etc.

Friday, July 30 – Tyler The Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, etc.

Saturday, July 31 – Post Malone, JOURNEY, Megan Thee Stallion, LIMP BIZKIT, etc.

Sunday, August 1 – FOO FIGHTERS, DaBaby, Young Thug, Modest Mouse, etc.

Here it is! Check out the 2021 Lineup by Day and secure your 1-Day Tickets today at 12pm CT. 🙌🎉🔥 Tag your #Lolla crew so they don’t miss out. https://t.co/1DxoVmF1oA pic.twitter.com/1WxjznBFe4 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 2, 2021

Which day would you want to go to LOLLAPALOOZA 2021? Are you planning on attending a music festival this year?