LOLLAPALOOZA 2021 Lineup By Day Revealed

One of the biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza, has revealed its day-by-day lineup.

The festival will be held in Chicago, July 29-August 1st and will feature more than 165 bands.

  • Thursday, July 29 – Miley Cyrus, Playboi Carti, Steve Aoki, JIMMY EAT WORLD, etc.
  • Friday, July 30 – Tyler The Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, etc.
  • Saturday, July 31 – Post Malone, JOURNEY, Megan Thee Stallion, LIMP BIZKIT, etc.
  • Sunday, August 1 – FOO FIGHTERS, DaBaby, Young Thug, Modest Mouse, etc.

Which day would you want to go to LOLLAPALOOZA 2021? Are you planning on attending a music festival this year?

Comments
