Danzig Releases Movie Trailer

Glenn Danzig is sharing a preview of his upcoming film.

The rocker/director just released a trailer for “Death Rider In The House Of Vampires,” which is his tribute to Italian spaghetti westerns and classic vampire films.

Danzig wrote and directed the flick, which is the follow-up to his 2019 directorial debut, “Verotika” and also has a small part.

Watch the NSFW trailer over on YouTube if you like…we warned you.

Will you see the film or should Danzig stick to music?