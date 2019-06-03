Dave Grohl Discusses Life On The Road

The life of a rock star certainly sounds awesome. You get to play to massive crowds, then spend your time partying into the wee hours. But is it really as it seems?

According to Dave Grohl, not so much. In fact, it’s pretty predictable. “Life on the road, as crazy as it might sound, is really structured. You know where you’re going to be every single minute of every single day,” the Foo Fighters frontman tells the Bon Appetit Foodcast. Of course, that just might be how touring is for his band, with Grohl revealing, “It’s not like the Motley Crue movie [‘The Dirt’]. Maybe it is for Motley Crue but for us [it’s very structured].”

Episode 220: Dave Grohl Does Barbecue https://t.co/bWTLlDOVCE — Jeffrey Becker (@servilius_ahala) May 31, 2019