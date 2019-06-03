Music

Mark Hoppus On Tom DeLonge Reunion

While Tom DeLonge is certainly on board to rejoin his former Blink-182 bandmates for some shows, the rest of the group is pumping the brakes on the idea. The guitarist, who quit in 2015, recently said that he sees a reunion in the future, fueling further speculation by following both Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker on Instagram. But Hoppus reveals in a new interview, “There is not any talk of that right now. I mean, I’ll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumor at this point.” As for when blink’s next record will be ready, the singer/bassist admits, “There is not an exact date,” adding, “It is coming out this summer.”

