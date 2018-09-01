David Bowie Themed Cocktail Lounge Opening In London

If you’ve ever told a bartender, “Wham Bam Thank You Ma’am,” then you’re the kind of person the owners of a new David Bowie-themed cocktail lounge would like to see in their seats. Named Ziggy’s, the bar will open inside London’s Hotel Café Royal on September 20th. A number of drinks featured on the menu are inspired by the late singer’s 1972 album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, with names like “Tigers on Vaseline” and “Darkness and Disgrace”. The hotel holds a special place in the hearts of Bowie fans, as he hosted a “Last Supper” party there to retire his alter-ego in 1973.

