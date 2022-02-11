Don’t Forget: Foo Fighters To Perform Free Livestream Concert After Super Bowl

If you want to keep rockin’ after the Super Bowl, don’t forget the Foo Fighters will help.
Meta (formerly known as Facebook) will host a free concert by Dave Grohl and company on Sunday immediately after the game is over.
It will stream live on Facebook and Instagram, plus Meta will present the performance by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers in a 180-degree virtual reality concert in Horizon Venues, the company’s social VR app.
Foo Fighters are performing a front-row, VR show on Super Bowl Sunday. The show will streamed from Foo Fighters’ Facebook and Instagram and on the Horizon Venues app https://t.co/silINCYZkc
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 8, 2022
The Horizon Venues app features a “virtual lobby” where you can meet up with friends and other fans before, during, and after the Foo Fighters show.
The Foo Fighters also teased they are going to play one track that has never been played publicly before. Any guesses?
