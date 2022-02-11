Evanescence, Within Temptation Postpone ‘Worlds Collide’ Tour

Shutterstock

Evanescence has once again postponed their much-hyped ‘Worlds Collide’ European tour with Within Temptation.

On Friday, the band said both COVID-19 and logistical concerns have forced them to reschedule the tour – likely to November and December of this year.

The band hopes to announce new tour dates in “the next few days.”

With so many spring and summer tours getting postponed, are we about to go through another year of no concerts?