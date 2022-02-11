Gavin Rossdale Filming Cooking Show

Shutterstock

Bush singer Gavin Rossdale is going to be the chef and host on a new cooking show called E.A.T.

Rossdale will reportedly invite celebrities to his home in the Hollywood Hills where he will design, cook and serve them a three-course meal.

Rossdale and his guests will eat, discuss their careers, and may even jam, depending on the guest.

Shooting is apparently “underway” and some of Rossdale’s guests are Tom Jones and 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer.

Rossdale called the show “A compelling series in which we get to see behind the public persona of people we know and admire for their work. This show is about connecting more deeply with them, hearing their stories, walking in their shoes. It’s hard to be surprised anymore; but the simplest surprises are the human revelations that occur over food and drink.”

Who would you like to see on Gavin’s new show?