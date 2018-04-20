EDM and Alt Rock Artist AVICII Found Dead At 28

X96 Artist, DJ and producer Tim Bergling, a.k.a. Avicii, was found dead today in Oman.

Avicii was only 28 years old, and had recently retired from live performances. A statement from his rep today stated:

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement reads. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Having only recently retired from performing Avicii had been working in the studio on new material. Avicii was known to have many health problems, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. He had his gallbladder and appendix removed in ’14 and had reportedly recovering from addiction issues.