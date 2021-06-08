Flaming Lips Want to be First Band to Play in Space

Attention Elon Musk: the Flaming Lips want to perform in space!

In a new interview, Flaming Lips’ frontman Wayne Coyne said that he would like his band to be the first to play in space.

“I still hold out hope with the likes of an Elon Musk being out there… I love him,” said Coyne. “I think he’s cool and I think he’s got big ideas that are actually working.”

Coyne added, “We’ve always said that we want to be the first band to play on the International Space Station, and I feel like to even say that on your show, he might be listening.”

. @theflaminglips want @elonmusk to make them the first band to play in space… https://t.co/cITOtmgUXZ — ProgMagazineUK (@ProgMagazineUK) June 8, 2021

Do you think there will ever be concerts in space? What do you think it would be like to travel into space?