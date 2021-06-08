Lorde Teases New Music

After four years, singer Lorde has finally announced that new music is on the way!
Lorde’s website has been updated with the news.
A picture shows Lorde in a, um, revealing angle and a title of “Solar Power.”
Below the photo reads, “ARRIVING IN 2021… PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE.”
Oh Lorde, the sunshine we've been waiting for ☀️@lorde #SolarPower pic.twitter.com/l1jaQusrHR
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 8, 2021
Check out the teaser, along with the interesting photo over at https lorde.co.nz
Are you excited to finally get new music from Lorde? What is your favorite Lorde song?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.