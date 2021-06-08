Lorde Teases New Music

After four years, singer Lorde has finally announced that new music is on the way!

Lorde’s website has been updated with the news.

A picture shows Lorde in a, um, revealing angle and a title of “Solar Power.”

Below the photo reads, “ARRIVING IN 2021… PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE.”

Check out the teaser, along with the interesting photo over at https lorde.co.nz

Are you excited to finally get new music from Lorde? What is your favorite Lorde song?