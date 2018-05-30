Florence + The Machine Pre-Sale

September 14th at Maverik Center

Florence + The Machine, St. Vincent, and Lizzo are coming to town, but tickets don’t go on sale until Friday. If you want to get in on the action a bit earlier, hop on the pre-sale starting May 31st at 10 am. Just head over to SmithsTix, click on “Local Presale” and use the code HUNGER.

BAM! You have tickets before your mouth-breathing friends.