Jeff Goldblum is Making an Album

Jeff Goldblum – yes that Jeff Goldblum – has signed a record deal to make a jazz album

Goldblum has been playing jazz piano for years at various spots around Los Angeles. Record executives saw Goldblum playing on the Graham Norton Show and wanted to meet him. The suits from Decca Records flew out to meet him and they agreed to do business. The album is due out later this year.

Here is what I am assuming the tracklist will be:

Life Finds a Way…Into the Billboard Top 100

The Fly in Your Soul

Chaos

UhhHmmm

Yes, Yes…Without the Oops

Mommy’s Very Angry

It’s One Giant Toilet

Follow the Screams

Did I Go to Fast