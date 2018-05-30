Jeff Goldblum is Making an Album

Jeff Goldblum – yes that Jeff Goldblum – has signed a record deal to make a jazz album
Goldblum has been playing jazz piano for years at various spots around Los Angeles. Record executives saw Goldblum playing on the Graham Norton Show and wanted to meet him. The suits from Decca Records flew out to meet him and they agreed to do business. The album is due out later this year.
Here is what I am assuming the tracklist will be:
Life Finds a Way…Into the Billboard Top 100
The Fly in Your Soul
Chaos
UhhHmmm
Yes, Yes…Without the Oops
Mommy’s Very Angry
It’s One Giant Toilet
Follow the Screams
Did I Go to Fast
