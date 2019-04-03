Music

Foo Fighters Made A T-Shirt Out Of Dave Grohl’s Broken Leg

Posted on

What’s more rock’n’roll than breaking your leg during a stage dive? Turning that injury into a t-shirt. That’s what the Foo Fighters are doing. The website 24 Hundred is offering a new Foo Fighters tee featuring an x-ray of Dave Grohl’s broken leg. Grohl famously broke his leg after falling off the stage during a 2015 concert in Sweden. He returned to action a few days later, performing from his now-famous “guitar throne”, which has since been borrowed by other injured rockers like Axl Rose and Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey. The ‘X-ray’ t-shirt is selling for $34.95 but is currently sold out.

Comments
