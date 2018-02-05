Fresh X: A Perfect Circle “TalkTalk”

It’s been 14 years!
We are finally getting the details about the new album from A Perfect Circle! Eat the Elephant is set for release on April 20th. Coincidence? Probably not, but maybe! You can preorder the album here and check out the new track “TalkTalk”, which will no doubt show up on X96 Xposed.
Tracklist:
1. Eat The Elephant
2. Disillusioned
3. The Contrarian
4. The Doomed
5. So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish
6. TalkTalk
7. By And Down The River
8. Delicious
9. DLB
10. Hourglass
11. Feathers
12. Get The Lead Out
