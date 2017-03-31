Fresh X: Bleachers feat. Lorde “Don’t Take the Money”

Mr. Antonoff is back!

Bleachers released their new track this morning, “Don’t Take the Money” and decided to let an up-and-coming vocalist that goes by the name of Lorde help out on the track. Very kind. Very. Bleachers also announced a new album that will be out on June 2nd along with tour dates. Of course, tickets are on sale as of today for the X96 Spring Thing at Gallivan Center on May 24th! They will be accompanied by Dreamers and Flor. 2017 is looking to be an amazing year for music.