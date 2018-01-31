Fresh X: Chvrches “Get Out”

Photo via Glassnote Records

First New Music since 2015

Chvrches didn’t tease us long after releasing just a clip of new music yesterday. Today, they delivered with a new track, “Get Out.” While there are no specific album details, the band told NME they are working on putting the finishing touches on their 3rd album. They are also adding a drummer to the lineup.

Today that band also released this video on YouTube of with an Easter Egg according to Consequence of Sound “The National’s Matt Berninger taping a poster to a street post. The sign reads, “Friend or Foe” and shares the phone number 1-800-674-3364; calling the number takes you to a message of what sounds like Mayberry reading a poem.”