Fresh X: Dashboard Confessional “We Fight”

And announce their first album in 8 years

Dashboard Confessional have been doing a lot of touring over the last years with no new album. That’s changed. On February 9th, Dashboard Confessional will release “Crooked Shadows” and today we have a taste of what it will sound like in “We Fight.”

Via Rolling Stone, Lead Singer, Chris Carraba, told BBC 1’s Zane Lowe:

“It’s a weird thing when you write a song; you think you know what it’s about but you don’t until some months later sometimes,” Carraba said. “So, I thought for sure it was just about how I found a place in the world, which was worth fighting for, which was the music scene that I come from. I wasn’t cool in school. I didn’t fit in. I found this music scene and it fostered this community and it fostered the people in it. … Everybody was equal and we were equally protected but we were equally encouraged to do something that challenged the status quo. But then the political climate has changed in such a way that, almost days after writing that song, America started to feel really regressive somehow,” he added. “And all these great strides we made during the last administration had been threatened to be undone and I realized that people have beliefs worth protecting, worth standing up for and I found a residence in that.”