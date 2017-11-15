Some Heroes Wear Cards…

…Against Humanity

The room goes silent and your mom pours herself another stiff drink. Ahhh, memories. Anyway, the folks at Cards Against Humanity are now looking into land speculation for one specific reason: to bother the President – a great American pastime. Cards Against Humanity has purchased land on the U.S. & Mexican border to make it as difficult for President Donald J. Trump to build his wall.

According to a report from the BBC, “It has enlisted the help of a law firm specializing in “eminent domain” – the power of the federal government to acquire private land at a market price.” According to The Chicago Tribune, they have raised $2.25 as part of their holiday promotion. For $15 people could sign up for “six America-saving surprises” on cardsagainsthumanitysavesamerica.com. The promotion is sold out, so we will all have to wait for people to start sharing these surprises on social media when they arrive to find out exactly what they are. They do promise that “if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”

Anyway, there you have it. Now get back to your game. You have a choice to make.

