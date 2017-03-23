Fresh X: Gorillaz Debut Four New Songs

Not one, but four new tracks!

Earlier today we got some of the details regarding the new Gorillaz album. Now we have more details and four songs from the upcoming album. Talking about the new album Damon Albarn said,

“Simply put, we’re in transition, we’re turning into something else. The album kind of came from this dark fantasy. Just imagine, the weirdest, most unpredictable thing that changes everything in the world. How would you feel on that night? Would you go and get drunk? Would you stay at home? Just watch TV? Would you talk to people? I suppose we were imagining the idea of Donald Trump. It’s not about Donald Trump at all. But it was imagining that in a way. That was our dark fantasy, and unfortunately that became our reality.”

The album will be released on April 28th in a regular and deluxe edition (scroll down for the tracklist). Sharing four new songs on BBC they were also shared with these surreal animated videos. You can preorder the album here.

“Humanz” Tracklist:

1. Ascension (feat. Vince Staples)

2. Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett)

3. Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)

4. Momentz (feat. De La Soul)

5. Submission (feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

6. Charger (feat. Grace Jones)

7. Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

8. Busted and Blue

9. Carnival (feat. Anthony Hamilton)

10. Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

11. Sex Murder Party (feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

12. She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis)

13. Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clementine)

14. We Got The Power (feat. Jehnny Beth)

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

15. The Apprentice (feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)

16. Halfway To The Halfway House (feat. Peven Everett)

17. Out Of Body (feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana

18. Ticker Tape (feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)

19. Circle Of Friendz (feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)

They also released this 360 video for “Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)”