News

Fresh X: Linkin Park “Heavy”

Posted on

Linking Park dropped their first new song in around 2 years and here’s what the internet thinks of it:

Linkin Park’s new album will be called “One More Light” and released on May 19th. No doubt a tour will be announced shortly. We’ll keep you updated.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top