Fresh X: Linkin Park “Heavy”

Linking Park dropped their first new song in around 2 years and here’s what the internet thinks of it:
When linkin park releases a song called heavy i expected it to sound like hybird theory not justin bieber
— sapnupuas (@chasewashere) February 16, 2017
all the hate towards linkin park is just ridiculous. get over yourselves and leave them and the fans who enjoy the new song alone. thanks.
— alena (@straykenshi) February 18, 2017
@ChesterBe @mikeshinoda @linkinpark #HeavyLP song is helping me cope with losing my mom. The weight of her absence weighs heavy on me. pic.twitter.com/aRWuWQzLxy
— Edward Dombrosky (@EDombrosky) February 18, 2017
Some people hating on Linkin Park's new song lol but in the end it doesn't even matter.
— MsJacksonAreYouNasty (@EatingwthSirens) February 16, 2017
Listening to the new Linkin Park song like: WTF?! pic.twitter.com/ko0L08PtnG
— Bands Saved Us (@bandssaveduss) February 16, 2017
Right after you listen to Linkin Park's 'Heavy' for the first time pic.twitter.com/6Tr5KbWjFN
— Voditxka (@Elenuscatiusca) February 18, 2017
Linkin Park’s new album will be called “One More Light” and released on May 19th. No doubt a tour will be announced shortly. We’ll keep you updated.
