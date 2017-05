A blast from the 90’s this month as we’ve seen new music from Linkin Park, Papa Roach, Bush and now Incubus. They also announced a new album, “8”, which is also their 8th studio album. In addition to new music, they are hitting the road with Jimmy Eat World for a U.S. tour that will stop at USANA Amphitheatre on August 9th. Tickets are on sale now.

