Fresh X: Papa Roach “Help”

It was roughly 1998 or 1999 that I sat on a tour bus in front of Club DV8 (now an empty lot on West Temple) with Colby, maybe just Coby, from a new fairly new band who was just catching some success with their new track “Last Resort.” We were discussing whether or not he though people liked the song. I assured him they did. Now he goes by Jacoby Shaddix and a lot of time has gone by and Papa Roach is still around. Their anthem about suicide is still around, too, as you know if you listen to X96 with any regularity.

They released this new song, “Help” and have a new album coming out via Pledgemusic where you can preorder or purchase various band swag that will “unlock access to special bonus content leading to its release!”