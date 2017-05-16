Fresh X: Rancid “Telegraph Avenue”

“Trouble Maker” is out June 9th!

We had a taste of the new Rancid a couple weeks back with “Ghost of a Chance” and we now have a second serving with “Telegraph Avenue.” You can catch Rancid with Dropkick Murphys on August 12th at Saltair on the From Boston to Berkley Tour. Get your tickets here!

And yes, that’s friend of X96 and Real Salt Lake, Branden Steineckert, still banging away on the drums for Rancid in case you were wondering.