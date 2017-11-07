Fresh X: The Presets “Do What You Want”

The Australian Duo is Back!

Blessed with a new song from Franz Ferdinand this week, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be having an epic dance party this weekend.

“Do yourself a favour and buy it. Ha ha, just kidding. We know you’re not going to buy it. So stream it, sing it, scream it, feeeel it. We don’t care. Our love for you is unconditional. Do what you want.”

X The Presets