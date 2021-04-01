Geek News on the Radio for April 1st, 2021

Watch titans fight in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

The long awaited duel between Godzilla and Kong has finally been released on HBO Max.

via the Chicago Tribune

Adam Wingard’s ‘Thundercats’ movie of his dreams

Adam Wingard, director of the aforementioned ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ will be working on a new project, the ‘Thundercats’ movie he always wanted to make.

via Deadline

Star Wars – the Bad Batch trailer released

The trailer arrives to pump up the excitement of Star Wars fans eagerly awaiting the May 4th release date.

via Ars Technica

Jar Jar Binks won’t be in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

As announced by the actor who played Jar Jar, the character won’t make an appearance in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series arriving on Disney+.

via Slash Film