Geek News on the Radio for April 1st, 2021

Watch titans fight in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’
The long awaited duel between Godzilla and Kong has finally been released on HBO Max.
Adam Wingard’s ‘Thundercats’ movie of his dreams
Adam Wingard, director of the aforementioned ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ will be working on a new project, the ‘Thundercats’ movie he always wanted to make.
Star Wars – the Bad Batch trailer released
The trailer arrives to pump up the excitement of Star Wars fans eagerly awaiting the May 4th release date.
Jar Jar Binks won’t be in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’
As announced by the actor who played Jar Jar, the character won’t make an appearance in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series arriving on Disney+.
