Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 1st, 2021

French Exit – Michelle Pfeiffer comedy-drama – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
After losing her husband, a New York City socialite travels to Paris with her son to spend what’s left of their inheritance.
Director: Azazel Jacobs
Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts
Godzilla vs. Kong – monster mash-up – theaters, HBO Max – 3 stars
The two monstrous legends of cinema fight each other in a duel of gods.
Director: Adam Wingard
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall
Shiva Baby – tense Jewish woman comedy – [email protected] – 3 1/2 stars
A girl’s Jewish funeral gets interesting after she encounters her ‘sugar daddy.’
Director: Emma Seligman
Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper
