Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 1st, 2021

French Exit – Michelle Pfeiffer comedy-drama – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

After losing her husband, a New York City socialite travels to Paris with her son to spend what’s left of their inheritance.

via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Azazel Jacobs

Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts

Godzilla vs. Kong – monster mash-up – theaters, HBO Max – 3 stars

The two monstrous legends of cinema fight each other in a duel of gods.

via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Adam Wingard

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall

Shiva Baby – tense Jewish woman comedy – [email protected] – 3 1/2 stars

A girl’s Jewish funeral gets interesting after she encounters her ‘sugar daddy.’

via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Emma Seligman

Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper