Boner Fight for April 1st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I want my big rooster back!

A $1,000 reward for the return of a giant rooster was offered by a family restaurant who’s giant rooster statue went missing. The statue stands at 12 feet tall, and 4 feet wide.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: Ugh, this woman makes my blood boil!

Kristi Noem, the republican governor of South Dakota supported the transphobia of her party by issuing an executive order to block transwomen from women’s sports.

via MSN