Geek News on the Radio for August 3, 2020

“A Death in the Family” – Batman choose your own adventure

There are a ton of superheroes, but a few comic book characters stand out among the rest. DC’s Dark Knight Batman is arguably the most popular of all time, and he’s been adapted into various movies and television shows over the years. There’s a slew of straight-to-home animated Batman movies that have arrived over the years, with the most recent being Batman: Death in the Family. The new will adapt the iconic comic book plot line with a twist: it’s a choose your own adventure… including the option to kill Robin.

Read More

Nightbitch

Amy Adams is teaming with Megan Ellison‘s Annapurna Pictures to produce an adaptation of Rachel Yoder‘s upcoming novel Nightbitch that will be developed as a starring vehicle for the six-time Oscar-nominated actress.Exposing the absurd and feral truths of motherhood, Nightbitch is described as a darkly comedic story about an unnamed woman and former artist who is thrust into stay-at-home domesticity after the birth of her son, who becomes increasingly worried that she may be turning into a dog.

Read More

‘Scream’: Courteney Cox Reprising Her Role As News Reporter Gale Weathers

The Friends alum joins previously announced Scream castmember David Arquette who is also coming back as Dewey Riley. Cameras will roll on the Spyglass Media Group-Paramount Production in Wilmington, North Carolina. The next Scream is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S) from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock).

Read More