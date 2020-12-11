Geek News on the Radio for December 11th, 2020

‘Spider-Man’ Director Jon Watts to Direct ‘The Fantastic Four’ for Marvel Studios

The “Fantastic Four” are finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Spider-Man” director Jon Watts will direct “The Fantastic Four,” a movie featuring the classic superhero family, which is in the works for Phase 4 of the MCU. Studio Chief Kevin Feige made the epic announcement on Thursday as part of Disney’s marathon Investor Day. The addition of “Fantastic Four” to the MCU was a foregone conclusion after Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox — it was just a matter of when, not if, it would happen. But it’s a momentous occasion for Marvel Studios nonetheless, as the Marvel Comics universe was kicked off with the publication of “Fantastic Four” #1 back in 1961. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, “Fantastic Four” is the comic that started it all for Marvel. Though the group’s concept is pure weirdness — science genius Reed Richards, his best friend Ben Grimm, his girlfriend Sue Storm and her reckless brother, Johnny are exposed to cosmic radiation and develop superpowers — the team was depicted as a dysfunctional but loving family unit. That idea helped launch what became known as “the Marvel revolution,” a shift in superhero comics that emphasized flawed protagonists expressing humanistic values who often had to resolve family, dating and even financial challenges while protecting the public from an increasingly packed roster of supervillains.

Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa In ‘Black Panther II’

Towards the end of Marvel Studios’ presentation at Disney Investor Day on Thursday, Marvel boss Kevin Feige paid tribute to the late, great Chadwick Boseman. While doing so, he confirmed that Boseman’s character of T’Challa will not be recast in Black Panther II. “I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family,” Feige said. “Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past.” Feige continued, “To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is the Official Title of ‘Ant-Man 3’

We now have an official title of Ant-Man 3, and it’s a mouthful: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. I almost feel like it should have an exclamation point at the end, like the reader has to shout “Quantumania!”, but that’s me. Peyton Reed is back in the director’s chair, and Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michele Pfeiffer are all back as well. Newcomers to the franchise include Kathryn Newton, playing Ant-Man’s re-cast daughter Cassie, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Ready for some Quanumania? You better be, because that’s the title of Ant-Man 3 – Ant-Man 3: Quantumania. Today at the Disney Investor Day presentation, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige confirmed something previously reported: Jonathan Majors is playing Kang the Conqueror. In the comics, Kang is a 30th-century scholar named Nathaniel Richards. He’s also a possible descendant of Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic of The Fantastic Four, and since Marvel also announced a new Fantastic 4 movie today, that might end up being relevant.

Christian Bale Is Thor 4 Villain, Gorr The God Butcher

Christian Bale’s role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder has been revealed: He’ll be playing Gorr the God Butcher. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will return for a fourth solo adventure (an MCU first) in Love and Thunder, which is currently set for release on May 6, 2022. Production is slated to begin in January 2021, and Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi will be back to direct once more. Plot specifics are still being kept under wraps, but Love and Thunder has so far amassed quite the supporting cast. In addition to Hemsworth and Waititi (who will reprise his lovable Korg), Love and Thunder will bring back Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, marking her first MCU installment since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World (Avengers: Endgame cameo nonwithstanding). Plus, Chris Pratt is confirmed to bring his Star Lord to the film, and Bale will join the MCU as the movie’s villain. Up until now, Bale’s Love and Thunder role has been kept tightly under wraps, but the mystery has finally been solved.

America Chavez Confirmed for the Doctor Strange Sequel

Whenever someone is cast in a Marvel movie, and we don’t know who they are playing, the speculation starts to run wild, and that has very much been the case since it was announced that Xochitl Gomez was joining the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We had a pretty good guess, but during the Disney Investor Day and during the Marvel presentation, we found that Gomez will be playing fan-favorite America Chavez, aka Miss. America. We also got a few more details in terms of the story. We know that not only will the events of Wandavision play into the movie, but the events of Spider-Man 3, which all but confirmed to be some version of Spider-Verse within all of the casting announcements, will also lead into the events of the next Doctor Strange movie. America is also another member of the Young Avengers that we know is coming to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know that Kate Bishop will be in the Hawkeye series, Cassie Lang has also been a Young Avengers as well and with the various Spider-Verse characters, we could very easily get a version of Miles Morales as well. Is Marvel working their way up to a Young Avengers movie? There is a very good chance that this could be in the works.

Disney Plus’ Loki show gets a trailer and a May release date

Marvel has debuted a new trailer for Loki, it’s upcoming Disney Plus spinoff series that will give Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favorite Avengers villain his own TV show. The company also announced a release date: Loki will debut on Disney Plus in May. The show is described as a “crime thriller,” and will see Loki facing off against the TVA, or Time Variance Authority. Owen Wilson’s unnamed character also appears in the trailer, sparring wits with Hiddleston in an elevator, before the trailer cuts over to plenty of action shots (that are harder to parse.) Hiddleston’s Loki has been one of the longest-running recurring characters in Marvel’s connected film universe, starting off in 2011’s Thor. Loki has since appeared as the main antagonist in the original Avengers and has appeared as a sometimes ally, sometimes foe in subsequent Thor and Avengers sequels through the years. But the upcoming Loki series (which follows some of the time travel shenanigans seen in Avengers: Endgame) is the first time that Hiddleston’s god of mischief will be getting top billing. We’ll find out more when Loki debuts releases this May.

WandaVision gets a mind-bending new trailer ahead of its January 15th release

Disney has debuted a new trailer for its upcoming Disney Plus series WandaVision at its Investor Day, giving another look at the Marvel TV series ahead of its January 15th debut. WandaVision will see the return of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) — aka, Scarlet Witch — and Vision (Paul Bettany) from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in a classic, sitcom-inspired series. The show is definitely embarking into some weird territory, especially compared to the relatively normal superhero films that comprise the rest of Marvel’s film offerings. The show doesn’t just mark the start of a new era of Marvel TV shows, though; WandaVision will also kick off Marvel Studios’ “Phase 4” arc, due to the delays of both Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ Flies Higher, Further, Faster with Director Nia DaCosta

Revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, returning to her role as Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel 2, Brie Larson will be joined by Iman Vellani, who makes her debut as Ms. Marvel in the Disney+ series of the same name. Additionally, joining the cast is Teyonah Parris, who portrays grown-up Monica Rambeau — a character introduced as a child in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel — in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. The film, directed by Nia DaCosta, is slated to open November 11, 2022.

Tatiana Maslany Stars in new ‘She-Hulk’ Comedy Series Coming to Disney+

It’s time to dive into the world of superhuman-oriented legal cases with Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk, a brand new comedy series coming to Disney+. Revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, Tatiana Maslany stars in the show as Jennifer Walters — aka, She-Hulk — a lawyer who specializes in this specific kind of legal case. Additionally, the show will welcome a bevy of different Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, once again played by Mark Ruffalo, along with the Abomination, with Tim Roth returning to the role.

Black Widow Not Expected to Get Streaming Release Same Day As Theaters

Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Black Widow isn’t expected to get a streaming release on the same day as theaters. The long-awaited solo film for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff was originally scheduled for release in May of this year, making it the first project in the MCU’s Phase 4 slate. However, the coronavirus pandemic delayed it to November, and then once more to May 2021. With many people eager to see Black Widow, there have been some who believe Marvel should send the movie to Disney+, similar to how Mulan was released there via Premier Access in September. Studios found themselves in a difficult position this year because of the pandemic, as they have either had to delay their biggest projects to a later date or send them to VOD/streaming. Last week, Warner Bros. radically changed the game when they announced every 2021 movie would hit theaters and HBO Max on the same day. The move stunned Hollywood and led many to believe Disney will adopt a similar strategy in response. Black Widow has been discussed as a major contender for Disney+’s Premier Access program, which is expected to feature new movies soon.

Indiana Jones 5 Producer Promises Harrison Ford is the Only Indy

Some 12 years after 66-year-old (at the time) Harrison Ford last wore the fedora in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, a fifth installment in the saga of everyone’s favorite adventurer and archaeology professor is still in the works. A new script is being penned by James Mangold (Logan), who has also been tapped to succeed Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair for Indiana Jones 5, Den of Geek had a chance to speak with producer Frank Marshall about the current state of development on the movie, starting with the screenplay, Ford’s status (he’s now edging toward 79), and what Mangold potentially brings to the franchise. “Yeah, we are working on the script,” says Marshall. “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen (the script) yet so I don’t know what to tell you.”

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Confirmed for 2023; James Gunn Writing/Directing ‘Guardians’ Holiday Special for Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has had a wild and weird journey, but really, aren’t those the only kinds of journeys the Guardians take? As a part of Disney’s Investor Day, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed that the third installment will arrive in theaters in 2023. But that’s not all! If you’ve ever thought Guardians’ uniquely groovy tunes might lend themselves to a good old-fashioned bit of Christmas caroling, you’re in for a treat. James Gunn will also write and direct a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special for Disney+, which will be shot during the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and will arrive on the streamer in 2022. But wait, that is also not all! Feige also revealed that everyone’s favorite tiny-to-full-grown-man-sized tree Groot will be getting their own series of animated shorts on Disney+. No details were given on exactly which version of the beloved character we should expect or what they’re getting up to, so really, the only thing to say about that is “I Am Groot”. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that is also the name of the series.

Disney Announces 10 (Yes, 10) Star Wars TV Shows In The Works—Here’s What’s Coming

TOPLINE Star Wars fans who can’t get enough of the franchise may have just gotten the early Christmas present of their dreams, as Disney unveiled a whopping slate of 10 new Star Wars television series coming to Disney+ over the next two years, including some based around characters that are already fan favorites.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to helm Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron

Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, will direct a new movie called Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Disney revealed Thursday during an investor presentation. Rogue Squadron will be out in theaters at Christmas of 2023 and is set to follow pilots across the Star Wars universe. “This story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill ride,” Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. “The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by Star Wars fans, and will move us into a future era of the galaxy.”

Hayden Christensen Returning to ‘Star Wars’ in Disney+ ‘Kenobi’ Series

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy calls it “the rematch of the century.” It’s the rematch that audiences didn’t know they wanted, but Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi will get another chance to deal with Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker in Disney+’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series. On Thursday, Disney announced Christensen would return to play Darth Vader in the project. The two actors were co-leads in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with Christensen’s Skywalker the Padawan being trained as a Jedi by McGregor’s Kenobi. Their duel in Revenge of the Sith, amid the volcanic lava of the planet Mustafar, was the climactic event that led to Skywalker’s transformation into the franchise’s central villain, Darth Vader. It’s unknown as yet who will provide the voice of Vader in Kenobi, set a decade after Revenge of the Sith. James Earl Jones once again lent his voice to Vader in that film.

Lando Calrissian Limited Series in Development at Disney Plus From Justin Simien

A limited series about Lando Calrissian is in early development at Disney Plus. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy made the announcement as part of the Disney Investor Day presentation on Thursday. Details on the series are scarce but it hails from “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien. The character was originally played by Billy Dee Williams in both “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” Williams reprised the role in the “The Rise of Skywalker” as well as in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.” Donald Glover then took over the role for “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” At this time, it is unknown if either actor is attached to the new series, or if it will be live-action or animated.

Star Wars: Andor – Rogue One Prequel Series Confirmed for Disney Plus in 2022

Disney just gave Star Wars fans their first glimpse of the long-awaited Cassian Andor series. Officially titled Star Wars: Andor, the Rogue One prequel will debut on Disney+ in 2022. Disney also released a quick sizzle reel for the new series, which just began production in late November. In addition to Diego Luna reprising his role as the morally conflicted Rebel agent and Alan Tudyk voicing his droid sidekick K-2S0, Andor’s cast also includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma. Little else is known about the plot of Andor, other than that it takes place before the events of Rogue One. VFX supervisor Neal Scanlan has also hinted that the series might re-purpose unused characters/creatures from past Star Wars projects.

