Boner Fight for December 11, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: COMO SE DICE, ASSHAT?
Saying the country is too divided, Sen. Mike Lee blocked proposals to establish the National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women’s History Museum on Thursday. The bipartisan proposals sought to create the two museums under the umbrella of the Smithsonian Institution. Lee said the creation of separate museums would lead to a further division in America, and the two groups would better be represented in the already existing Museum of American History. “There is no us and them. There’s only us. My objection to the creation of a new series of museums based on group identity is not a matter of budgetary or legislative technicalities. It is a matter of national unity and cultural inclusion,” said Lee. “The last thing we need is to further divide an already divided nation within an array of separate but equal museums of hyphenated identity groups,” he added. In objecting, Lee said that establishing separate museums based on race or gender would exacerbate “cultural and identity balkanization” that has “turned college campuses into grievance pageants.”
Boner Candidate #2: SPORTS BUILD CHARACTER
Avideo of a youth football coach hitting a young player made waves on social media on Thursday with dozens of people calling for the firing of the coach. Among the many adults upset by the video was none other than LeBron James, who made it clear that he’d never stand for a grown man abusing his children, or any kids for that matter, on the field. “Ain’t no way!!! Couldn’t be my kid,” James wrote on a screenshot of the video shared on his Instagram Stories. “Hell, if I there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure.” The incident in question involves Savannah youth league football coach Gerrell Williams hitting a child’s helmet during the 2020 American Youth Football National Championships AA Div 1-7U tournament, which features athletes age 7 and younger. As seen in the video, which was filmed in Florida on Monday, Williams’ initial hit was hard enough to knock the child off his balance, and within moments the coach hit the young boy a second time, knocking him to the ground.
