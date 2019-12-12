Geek News on the Radio for December 12th, 2019

Rise of the Resistance ride at Galaxy’s edge breaks down:

Galaxy's Edge's flagship attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, debuted with issues as the ride itself broke down on opening day. The trackless dark ride features a motion simulator and puts guests in the middle of the conflict between the First Order and the Resistance, giving fans the feeling of living inside the ongoing sequel trilogy. There's a long lead-up to the ride with visitors entering a pathway into the forest of what seems like an old hub for ancient civilization. Upon entering a cave-like room, they'll be greeted with Rey (Daisy Ridley) in hologram and BB-8, delivering a message with regard to what lies ahead for the rest of the mission, and quietly meet up with General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) at a secret location. Things go awry, however, when they were intercepted by the First Order while aboard an Intersystem Transport Ship (I-TS). From there, guests are led to be interrogated by General Hux (Domhall Gleeson) and then Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Rise of the Skywalker issues epilepsy warning:

Details: The warning says “Rise of Skywalker” could hurt those with photosensitive epilepsy. Disney worked with the Epilepsy Foundation to create the warnings for moviegoers.

Details: The warning says "Rise of Skywalker" could hurt those with photosensitive epilepsy. Disney worked with the Epilepsy Foundation to create the warnings for moviegoers.

Disney did not release details about the scenes related to the warning. The letter: Disney released a letter to theaters nationwide with the warning: "Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that you provide at your venue box office and online, and at other appropriate places where your customers will see it, a notice containing the following information: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' contains several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities."

How to watch Fortnite’s Star Wars event:

Fortnite isn't just one of the most popular video games right now, it's also an ideal place to promote a film. This weekend, players will be able to jump in a match and see a new clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The popular battle royale game will play host to never-before-seen footage from The Rise of Skywalker during an in-game event on Saturday. Director J.J. Abrams himself will introduce the clip from the film. This isn't the first time Fortnite has had a crossover with a major movie. For the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Fortnite added a limited-time Infinity War mode where players could transform into Thanos once they get their hands on the Infinity Gauntlet. Back in May, a John Wick skin and locations from the film series were added to celebrate John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. Imperial Stormtroopers skins were added this past November, although that was a tie-in with the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game.

‘Shrunk’ Disney’s reboot of ‘Honey I Shrunk the kids:’

A reboot of a classic Disney hit from the '80s, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, is being planned with a Disney star of the modern day: Frozen's Olaf actor Josh Gad. The movie – titled Shrunk – will act as a third sequel to the 1989 original, following Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992) and the direct-to-video Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997). Director Joe Johnston, who was behind the first film but not the (nowhere-near-as-good) other two, is in talks to return for the new version alongside leading star Gad, who actually pitched the story to Disney himself, Variety reports. In case you don't remember, the hilarious original movie saw Rick Moranis star as Wayne Szalinski, an inventor who accidentally shrinks his and his next-door-neighbour's children to a quarter of an inch (6mm) with his electromagnetic shrinking machine. Wayne accidentally throws them out with the trash, where they must venture into their backyard to return home while fending off insects and negotiating hazards. In the new version, Gad will play Wayne's grown-up son who also becomes a scientist… and also ends up accidentally shrinking his children.